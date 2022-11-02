IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Idaho’s early voting is open right now. However, it ends for all counties this Friday at 5 pm. All in-person and absentee ballots must be submitted no later than 8 pm on Election Day, which is next Tuesday, November 8th.

2. The city of Pocatello is asking for input to help design a new sign code. It is intended to protect, enhance, and preserve the community’s physical appearance and Pocatello’s geography. There is an online sign code survey here.

3. The Madison School District will take any extra Halloween candy and prepare a care package for our military heroes. The package will also include photos, drawings, or letters from students in the district. For more information on where to donate your candy, you can find it here.

The post 3 things to know this morning – November 2, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.