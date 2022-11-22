IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Many University of Idaho Alumni gathered in Downtown Idaho Falls last night for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of the four murdered University of Idaho students.

2. The Ashton Christmas Village is once again on display at the Museum of the Henry’s Fork. Four decorated Christmas trees are being auctioned off, with all of the proceeds going towards local non-profits.

3. The Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello was able to give out pre-made meals to over 950 families over the weekend, thanks to Pocatello-Chubbuck residents and local businesses. They will also deliver more meals to families who are still in need.

