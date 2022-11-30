IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Several schools across Idaho are hosting Candlelight Vigils tonight in memory of the four University of Idaho students who were killed over two weeks ago. CEI, ISU, and Idaho Falls School District 91 are showing their support with Vigils of their own or by keeping the lights on at their stadium.

2. Conservation Officers are looking for information about a wasted bull elk found on November 27th just south of the Pass Creek Road near Mackay. Call the Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 if you have any information that could help.

3. The Rigby City Library is having it’s Festival of Trees fundraiser again this year. You can see and bid on the trees or participate in a raffle at the library every day until Saturday. All the funds raised will benefit the library’s children reading programs.

