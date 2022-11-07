IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The city of Pocatello is still working to clean up after an oil spill at Pocatello Creek was reported Wednesday afternoon. Oil skimmers are helping the crews collect what oil is still in the water. The Environmental Protection Agency says the creek seems to be the only thing impacted.

2. Idaho clerks say they’re encountering misinformation circulating among the Electorate. They say much of the false or misleading information originates on social media. You can report any voting rights or voter fraud concerns to officials.

3. 150 Idaho National Guard members are home after a year-long deployment to Southwest Asia in support of ‘Operation Spartan Shield’. As some of our National Guard soldiers return home, 600 more Idaho soldiers are taking their place, supporting allies across the globe.

