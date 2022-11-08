IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Election Tuesday.

1. Today is Election Day. Polling places are open from 8 am to 8 pm. We’ll cover all the top races and bring you the results tonight and tomorrow morning.

2. Caribou County is trying to make all Soda Springs voters aware of a polling place change. Voting will now be at the Tigert Middle School Auxiliary Gym, located on 250 East 2nd South in Soda Springs. You are asked to use the East parking lot from 3rd East.

3. The Idaho Falls School District is launching a new reporting app called “Stop It” to help students stay safe and protected. Students, staff, and the community can anonymously report safety concerns from bullying to threats from anywhere and at anytime.

