IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Governor Brad Little has been re-elected as Governor of Idaho, beating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent activist Ammon Bundy. In Wyoming, Governor Mark Gordon was also re-elected.

2. Idaho Falls School District 91’s quarter-billion dollar bond did not pass since it needed a 66% majority and ended up with only 58% in favor. However, District 93’s 2-year supplemental levy did pass.

3. Voter turnout in Bonneville County was up this year. Bonneville County Clerk, Penny Manning, said they were expecting around 50% of voters to show up, but they actually saw numbers in the 60’s.

