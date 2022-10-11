IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The Idaho Tourism Department says last year was a record for tourism. During fiscal year 2022, the state saw a nearly 40% increase in tourism over 2021.

2. The Wall of Warmth is back and accepting donations of gently used coats. The project gives out thousands of coats to those in need. Donations will be accepted at 54 locations throughout Eastern Idaho from now until November 10th.

3. Idaho State University is celebrating its Homecoming Week. A variety of traditional events are scheduled all week long, both on and off campus. The annual Homecoming Parade is Saturday at 9 am starting from First and Center Street to Reed Gym in Pocatello.

