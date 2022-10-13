IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. A military veteran from Rexburg passed away Tuesday in Kyiv, Ukraine after serving as a volunteer in the Ukrainian army. Dane Partridge had been helping Ukrainian troops take back their land since April.

2. The ‘Clothesline Project’ is an active exhibit at the College of Eastern Idaho that takes assault statistics and represents them in a visual way by decorating T-shirts. CEI will hold a “Take Back The Dark” event on campus tonight at 6 pm, where locals can contribute to the exhibit with their own experiences.

3. There will not be school at Blackfoot High School today due to a water pipe repair. All other schools in the district will be in session.

The post 3 things to know this morning – October 13, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.