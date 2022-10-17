IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s have found 16-year-old Korbyn Domning. She is now safe with her family. The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone who provided tips and information that helped find her.

2. Yellowstone has reopened the Northeast Entrance Road from Tower Junction to Silver Gate, Montana. Road repairs will continue for as long as the weather will allow. Drivers will need to use caution watching for crews and heavy equipment.

3. Idaho-based Albertsons has agreed to merge with Kroger in a $24.6 billion deal. The deal still has to be approved by federal regulators. If approved, the deal is expected to be finalized in early 2024.

