IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The newly appointed Bingham County Coroner, James K. Roberts, is being asked to resign after a misdemeanor sexual battery charge was issued out of Ada County. He was served a warrant yesterday in Oneida County and then released. Court documents show there is a ‘No Contact’ order between him and the victim.

2. The Idaho Falls City Council approved a new ordinance to close city parks between 11 pm and 5 am for safety reasons and to reduce vandalism. The new ordinance will also set a two-hour time limit on unreserved park shelters. If you break the ordinance, you could face a misdemeanor.

3. Newly-released surveillance video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in what investigators believe was just hours before she was killed. The couple is caught on camera inside the Whole Foods store in Jackson on August 27th, 2021. After leaving the store, her white van heads to the Bridger-Teton National Forest campsite, where her body would be discovered.

