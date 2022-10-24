IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1.Oregon and Idaho are experimenting with the idea of expanding Idaho’s western border to include Eastern Oregon. In order for it to happen,both state legislatures would have to formally approve of the border change and then it would go to Congress.

2. The Idaho Department of Water Resources has issued a temporary delay against new water rights across the Snake River Plain due to the low reservoir levels. They say adding new water rights would make it worse for those who already have access to the rights.

3. This year, Ammon’s Annual Pumpkin Walk has more than 40 displays for the Halloween season. The pumpkin displays have all sorts of themes like “Jurassic Park” and “Top Gun”. The pumpkins will be displayed at McCowin Park until the end of this week.

