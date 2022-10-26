IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Former Bingham County Sheriff, Craig Rowland, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 3 years on supervised probation, and a one-thousand dollar fine for aggravated assault. His sentencing follows the conviction of pulling a gun on a church youth group last November.

2. The Institute of Rural Health at Idaho State University will be hosting Suicide Intervention trainings. The first training will be held in Rexburg at Madison Memorial Hospital on October 27 and 28 from 8 am to 5 pm. You will need to attend both days in order to be certified.

3. The Haunted Science Laboratory at the Bannock County Event Center is a fun experience for the whole family. It features several educational and interactive science activities. The lab will be open to the public Saturday from 4 to 9 pm.

