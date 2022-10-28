IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. You may see poll watchers during the Midterm Election this year. They work for a candidate or a party and report back to them any inconsistencies or problems they find at a polling place. However, it is illegal for them to disrupt the conduct of the election.

2. Idaho Fish and Game is investigating the discovery of four hind deer quarters found in a dumpster of a Montpelier business. Wasting of game is illegal in Idaho. Call Conservation Officer Kolby White in Montpelier at 208-204-3921 if you have any information.

3. BYU-Idaho dedicated two buildings and a remodel on campus yesterday. The Engineering Technology Center and the Visual Arts Center will expand class capacity and give students room to show off their work.

