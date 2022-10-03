IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The Ammon and Westside library branches for Bonneville County are now open. Those living in Bonneville County, but outside Idaho Falls city limits, can get a library card at the new Ammon and Westside libraries at no extra cost.

2. The right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello creek will be closed for a new waterline installation which is expected to last about 6 weeks. Travel will also be down to one lane in each direction on weekday nights between 8 pm and 5 am.

3. The last day to enjoy Farmers Market season is on October 31st. However, before the season ends, the Idaho Falls Farmers Market is having a Carnival this Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm with free games and raffle prizes.

