IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The human-caused Moose Fire has burned more than 130,000 acres. It is 75% contained as of yesterday afternoon. A community meeting is scheduled for tonight at 6pm at the Forest Service Office in Salmon.

2. The New Horizon Center in Pocatello is holding their second annual Sock and Soup Drive. From now until December 1st, the school is accepting donations of socks and cans of soup that will go directly to their students in need. If you would like to give to the cause, you can find the donation locations here.

3. Grizzly bear trapping in Grand Teton National Park is underway. The areas where traps have been set will be marked with bright warning signs. For safety reasons, the public must obey the closures and stay out of the posted areas.

