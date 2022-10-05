IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Idaho Falls School District 91 is in desperate need for funding to help with overcrowding and safety concerns. The District has scheduled 4 open houses each Tuesday in October to discuss concerns and possible solutions. For more information on a possible bond and the open house locations, head to this story.

2. For those looking for employment, there will be a job fair today at the Idaho Falls Department of Labor office on Lincoln Road from noon to 3 pm. Make sure to bring your resume and be ready for interview questions.

3. There is a change to the traffic pattern at the intersection of US-20 and State Highway 47 in Ashton due to construction work. US-20 traffic is shifted to the east side of the road and East 1300 North will be closed from that side through October 17.

The post 3 things to know this morning – October 5, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.