IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. In a unanimous vote, Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum were confirmed to fill the two remaining Pocatello City Council seats. Their terms take effect immediately,

2. October marks the start of the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket’s biggest food drive of the year. The food they collect throughout this month will support thousands of families through the holiday months. To find donation locations, you can click this link.

3. The trial of Lori Vallow has been delayed again after the judge ordered a new competency examination. The judge ruled in April that she was competent to stand trial, however new information from the defense requires a re-evaluation of her competency.

