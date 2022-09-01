IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Downard Funeral Home owner and director, Lance Peck, made his first court appearance yesterday. Judge Hooste reduced his bond amount from $50,000 to $20,000 dollars. Peck is scheduled for a preliminary hearing September 19th.

2. Idaho lawmakers will be meeting today to consider using the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a $500 million income tax rebate and to boost K-through-12 schools and post-secondary education using sales tax revenue.

3. The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts tomorrow in Blackfoot. This week’s weather forecast shows we are in for some heat. Those attending the fair should be careful of signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

