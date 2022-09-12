IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Heavy smoke in the Salmon area impeded firefighters’ efforts to fight the Moose Fire over the weekend. The fire remains 37% contained. Meanwhile, the Owl Fire, 20 miles west of North Fork, has burned 350 acres.

2. The Bonneville School District is reducing total property taxes this year to $12.6 million. However, this amount is expected to increase again next year.

3. The Blackfoot Police Department is investigating allegations of excessive use of force by Fair Security on a patron at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. If you have any information on the incident, contact the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detectives Division at (208) 782-306

