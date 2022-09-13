IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The National Science Foundation has awarded a $1.5 million grant to Idaho State University for transfer student scholarships. The grant will provide up to 45 low-income students with two-year scholarships to transfer to ISU over the next four years.

2. Lindsey Stirling will play at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Saturday, December 17th at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 16th.

3. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has lifted the Air Quality Advisory Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

However, some burn bans are still in effect, so contact your local fire district before burning.

The post 3 things to know this morning – September 13, 2022￼ appeared first on Local News 8.