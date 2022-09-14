IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. A new book entitled ‘Lest We Forget’ talks about the history of the Bannock County Veteran’s Memorial Building. A local veteran wanted to make sure that its history was preserved.

2. Starting today, East 25th Street from South Holmes to just before Ridgecrest Drive in Idaho Falls will be closed for a week. People will still be able to access Community Park using the entrance closet to Holmes, but all other park entrances will be closed.

3. The Idaho National Laboratory was rewarded a five year research contract for the nation’s first security-focused 5G wireless test range. It will be used to identify and solve security risks over 5G networks and devices.

