IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has found two bodies at a plane crash site east of Preston yesterday. The names of the deceased have not been released yet and the crash is still under investigation.

2. Some fires in the Salmon-Challis National Forest have slowed down due to the weather this week. The Moose Fire is now 47% contained and Zones 1 and 11 have returned to “Set” status. Also, all roads and trails near the Woodtick Fire reopen today.

3. Concept designs have been announced for a future recreation center in Rexburg. They plan to build a two story building on the south side of Riverside Park. The city is looking for the public’s feedback on the project.

