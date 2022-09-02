IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Idaho passed a historic tax relief and education funding bill yesterday during the special legislation session. The law contains a $410 million annual increase for education, a $500 million income tax rebate for this year, and an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut at a 5.8% flat tax rate.

2. The Moose Fire is now the largest active wildfire in the United States. It has surpassed 100,000 acres and is 44% contained. The fire is expected to be fully contained by the end of this month.

3. The Eastern Idaho State Fair opens at 10 am today. There will be rodeo events, games, shows, carnival rides, and plenty of delicious food to experience.

