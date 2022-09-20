IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The case against former Downard Funeral Home owner and Director was back in the courtroom. The Judge moved the pre-trial conference to December 5th due to the massive amount of evidence in the case.

2. The city of Pocatello is hosting Idaho’s Heritage Conference this week. It is a great event to learn about this region’s history, anthropology, archeology, and more. You can pick up conference passes and a registration packet at the Bannock County Museum.

3. The Blackfoot School District and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are having a book drive for kids in native populations. People can donate books at any Just 4 Kids location, the Sandcreek Broulim’s, or any Blackfoot District office.

The post 3 things to know this morning – September 20, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.