IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. State officials have approved University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm. It will be built on about 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho.

2. The November Idaho Mid-Term Election is getting closer. You have until October 14th to register in order to vote this November. You can register online or at your local county election office.

3. Road maintenance will begin on the Teton Canyon Road and trailheads in Wyoming. The project is slated to start next Monday, September 26. The work is planned to finish this year, but it could extend into next Spring.

