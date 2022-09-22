IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. A car with 4 people inside collided with a potato truck near Rio Vista and Reservation Road in Bannock County around 7 pm last night. The smaller car caught fire, killing all four people inside, while the truck driver was taken to the hospital.

2. The Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello might turn into a parking lot for Pocatello High School. If the District decides to buy the property, they could add more than a hundred parking spaces for the High School.

3.

The Idaho Falls Public Library and the Bonneville County Library District are parting ways on September 30th. The Idaho Falls Public Library is asking all county residents to return checked out items by September 27th. However, the Ammon Library is set to open on October 1st.

The post 3 things to know this morning – September 22, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.