IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Idaho is asking a federal judge to rethink the temporary partial block on the statewide abortion ban. The Deputy Attorney General asked a U.S. District Judge to reconsider his decision blocking the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies.

2. Scammers are starting to impersonate law enforcement or the court system over the phone. If you are suspicious, simply hang up and call the office to check. Deputies and police officers will never call you to ask for money.

3. The Idaho Falls Regional Airport has requested a site study for their airport tower. It could be followed by an environmental assessment, so work may not start on the tower for more than a year.

