IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A judge has ruled that cameras will not be allowed in future Vallow-Daybell court hearings. We will still give you the latest updates on the case without court camera footage.

2. An event named “Car Fit” will help senior citizens keep their vehicle up to the correct and current safety measures. It will be held this Friday from 10 am to 1 pm in the northeast corner of the Holt Arena parking lot.

3. Idaho Fish and Game is recommending deer and elk hunters to have their meat tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. The deadly disease is contagious to deer, elk, and moose. Fish and Game say it is virtually impossible to remove from the environment because there is no cure.

