IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The Moose Fire was started by a smoldering and abandoned campfire. Investigators want to hear from anyone who camped in the area across from the Moose Creek Drainage between the Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River from July 16th through the morning of the 17th.

2. The new Career Technical Education Center is now open for students in Idaho Falls School District 91. The center will help students earn certifications in the culinary arts, medical fields, cyber security, metal fabrication, and more.

3. 13 applicants remain for two city council seats in Pocatello. The city hopes to have both positions filled by the end of October.

