IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will hold a Block Party tomorrow at Fire Station 1 in downtown Idaho Falls from 5 to 8 pm. There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks, and fun activities.

2. Pocatello has its first Boys and Girls Club at Syringa Elementary School. The facility will be used for after-school activities in the Pocatello/ Chubbuck School District 25.

3. A Pocatello couple is bringing a family from Ukraine to the United States. Through fund-raising efforts and filing paperwork after paperwork, they secured the family a two-year visa.

