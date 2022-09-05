IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Soda Springs High School’s former girls basketball coach, Wade Schvaneveldt, was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape. This was a result of a months-long joint investigation conducted by the Soda Springs Police Department.

2. Yellowstone National Park is working to provide a temporary 2-lane road reconnecting Mammoth Hot Springs to the North Entrance. They are also repairing 5 damaged sections to the Northeast Entrance, allowing travel between Tower Junction and Silver Gate. These projects are expected to be complete by October 15th.

3. Local News 8 is having a food drive at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this Wednesday, September 7th. You can bring canned food to donate and get admission for only $4 from 10 am to 1 pm. In the past, we have donated food to help feed dozens of Eastern Idaho families. You can donate food at any of the gates.

The post 3 things to know this morning – September 5, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.