IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Four wildfires are currently burning in our local area. The Moose Fire has grown 1,000 acres in 24 hours. The Ross Fork Fire in the Sawtooth National Forest has more than doubled in the last 48 hours, and is only 4% contained. The Sagehen Fire is at 1275 acres and firefighters are trying to get it fully contained by this evening. The Sawtell Peak Fire in Island Park is currently 20% contained and is at 34 acres.

2. Due to the heat, Bonneville School District 93 will monitor classrooms today to decide if they will cut Wednesday down to a half-school day.

3. Two car enthusiast groups will be having a candle lighting, lantern send off, and a memorial car show in honor of Nikolas Bird, the victim in the Idaho Falls shooting over the weekend. No dates has been finalized yet.

The post 3 things to know this morning – September 6, 2022￼ appeared first on Local News 8.