IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Bonneville District 93 and Jefferson County District schools will be on a normal schedule today. However, they do advise children to wear light clothes and bring water bottles to stay hydrated.

2. Local News 8 is having a food drive today at the State Fair. If you are going to the Eastern Idaho State Fair today between 10 am and 1 pm, you can bring canned food to drop the admission price down to $4. We will also offer discounted tickets tomorrow at the same time for donated school supplies.

3. The Northwest ramp of the system interchange on the Interstate-15 in Pocatello is now closed for construction. If you are traveling north on the I-15 and want to go west on I-86 toward Chubbuck, you will be detoured through the Northgate interchange. This construction is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

The post 3 things to know this morning – September 7, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.