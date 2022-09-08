IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The Idaho Falls City Council has come up with a new draft ordinance that would close city parks to the public from 11 pm to 5 am. The ordinance would make it a misdemeanor to loiter or camp in city parks or cemeteries, while allowing for exceptions on some city properties. The Council plans to vote on the draft at a future City Council meeting.

2. ‘Reclaim Idaho’ is pulling its education funding initiative from the November ballot after the Idaho legislature passed an education spending bill last week. Homeowners may still see mailed ballots with the initiative still on it. However, the initiative vote will not be counted.

3. The Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has moved east of Ridge Road above Salmon. Zones 1 and 11 are in the “Go” status, meaning they need to evacuate. Zones 12 & 13 are in the “Set” status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate.

