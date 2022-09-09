IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. 3 local fires are forcing people to evacuate. For the Ross Fork Fire, the evacuations are for Petit Lake Road, Cabin Creek Road, Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City, Beaver Creek, and Alturas Lake. Zones 1 and 11 around Salmon are evacuating from the Moose Fire, with zones 12 and 13 on standby. For the Two and a Half Fire near Fort Hall, people living along Ross Fork Road and Simplot Road area have been evacuated. They are being taken in at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel.

2. The Fort Hall Reservation is still under a burn ban, issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. There is no open burning allowed anywhere on the reservation until further notice. Also, the Fremont County campfire ban has been extended to next Friday, September 16th.

3. Taylorview Farm in Idaho Falls is inviting the community to come out and help harvest potatoes for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ welfare program. The 4,000 acre farm helps feed over 1,500 families a month with their donations.

