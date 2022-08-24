Here’s 3 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

1, Idaho’s legislators are being called back to the capital. Governor Brad Little has called for a special session to look at the state’s 2-billion dollar budget surplus. The governor is looking at a tax rebate and adding more funding to education. The session begins on September 1st.

2. Aha! Airlines’ run to Idaho Falls has ended. The airline’s corporate company, Express Jet, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. The airline started flights to Reno less than two weeks ago. Passengers who have booked tickets can ask for a refund through their credit card company.

3. The Idaho Supreme Court says Governor Brad Little can reject a recommendation to change a death row inmate’s sentence. The parole board voted to change Gerald Ross Pizzuto, Jr’s sentence to life because of his degrading health. But now the state could seek a death warrant.

