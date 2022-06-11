IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday at 12:33 p.m. on US 26 at Iona Road in Idaho Falls.

A 63-year-old male from Ammon was traveling eastbound on Iona Road in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The driver of the Silverado failed to yield from a stop sign and struck a Ford Transit van, driven by a 28-year-old male, from Arco, who was traveling northbound on Yellowstone Road. The Ford Transit van then struck an Audi A4, driven by a 29-year-old male from Idaho Falls, who was stationary at a stop sign on Iona Road. The impact of the collision pushed the Audi and the Ford Transit van into a power pole, which knocked the power pole over.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by Idaho Falls Fire. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

