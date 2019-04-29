3 women, 1 man killed at apartment complex where shots fired

Three women and a man were found dead at an apartment complex in Ohio where multiple gunshots were fired, and no suspect has been identified, police said Monday.

West Chester Township police said a man called 911 around 10 p.m. Sunday, saying he had arrived at the Lakefront at West Chester complex to find his family members on the ground, bleeding.

Township Police Chief Joel Herzog said at a news conference Monday that it’s too early in the investigation to suggest a motive. It will be up to the Butler County coroner to determine the cause of death and release the victims’ identities, Herzog said.

Herzog said there didn’t appear to have been any return fire, and police were trying to identify a suspect or suspects and interviewing family members and neighbors.

“It does not appear that the shooter is among the dead,” Herzog said, adding that he doesn’t believe there is any danger to the community.

“It appears to be isolated,” Herzog said.

He added that the victims all appeared to have resided in the same apartment in the township roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The man who called 911 provided little information on the call. He could be heard frantically shouting to neighbors for help while the dispatcher tried to question him about what happened.

The caller has spoken to investigators, Herzog said. He confirmed that the caller was a relative of the victims.

Authorities have said that multiple agencies, including the State Highway Patrol, have been assisting in the investigation.

Police established a perimeter around the apartment complex early Monday, and used police helicopters and K-9 units to search for a suspect.

Herzog said “we’re actively searching with all the resources we can.”

West Chester Township is a growing, mostly suburban area along Interstate 75 in southwestern Ohio.

AP writer Dan Sewell in Cincinnati contributed to this report.