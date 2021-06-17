JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Crews broke ground to add 30 new workforce homes in Jackson.

The Mercill Condos are being built in the heart of downtown through a public and private partnership.

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Housing Department recently surveyed businesses about their employees and housing.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Employers reported around 80% of workers live out of town.

Many noted issues with the current housing situation.

These new workforce homes could help with the issue.

The post 30 new workplace homes in Jackson appeared first on Local News 8.