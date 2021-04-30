IDAHO FALLS – (KID) District 91 is utilizing summer classes to help middle and high school students get credits and catch up on learning they may have missed out on during the pandemic.

The district says summer school is the best option for middle and high school students who have failed a class. Registration is now open. Packets are available at counseling offices or at www.ifschool.org.

Middle school sessions will run from June 15th to July 27th and will be held at Compass Academy. Transportation is available.

High school will have three sessions: June 15-28, June 29-July 13, and July 14-27. These sessions will be held at Compass Academy. Transportation is available.