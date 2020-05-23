IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported on Saturday there are at least 2,626 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 33 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting one new case.

Case#51: EIPH is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 20s in

Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Contact

with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified as the source of exposure.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in Bannock County. This brings the total to 26 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho to 16 in Bannock County, 6 in Bingham County, 1 in Caribou, and 3 in Power County.

Both patients are female, in their 20s, from Bannock County. They are both recovering at home. Patients had contact with a confirmed case.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

Due to technical difficulties, the Tableau Dashboard was not updated on 5/23. The dashboard will be updated as soon as possible.

The data below will be updated once the state’s data is released.

The state says there are 2,356 confirmed cases and 239 probable cases. See the chart below.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 45.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 2 persons with unknown age.

The state is reporting there are 1,735 recovered COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 79.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, nine people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 17 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 51 people were 80+.

96.2% of deaths with known race were White. 2.6% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black. The race category for 1 death is pending.

94.9% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 5.1% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

The state said 225 hospitalizations have been reported, and 94 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Governor Brad Little announced during a press conference Thursday Idaho will enter Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds on May 16.

Governor Little announced bars can now open during Stage 3 on May 30, two weeks before what was previously anticipated.

Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebound plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. For business protocols available, click here.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 741

30

2 53

1

0 23

2

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 499

308

113

28

21

29

22

1 11

66

24

2

1

6

4

0 5

19

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 18

10

12

5

2

2

1 14

1

8

2

0

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 14

6

1

3 4

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 66

4 1

0 0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 72

3

6 9

0

1 19

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 264

13

19

9

3

31 20

4

4

0

0

3 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 2,356 239 79

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

