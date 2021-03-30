IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 313 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 180,076
There are a total of 144,723 confirmed cases and 35,353 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 432,495 people have received the vaccine, and 692,080 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 117 new cases Tuesday. There are 67 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 19 in Jefferson, 24 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 567 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Bingham County.
The state is reporting there are 100,714 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 44,837 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,76 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,297.
There are 10,960 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,007 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,957.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 79 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 262 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 570 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 995 people were 80+
94.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.46% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.11% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
89.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|40,946
1,356
646
226
|8,120
403
178
96
|448
13
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,045
7,076
1,976
375
2,461
921
1,918
54
|211
2,049
561
119
438
363
393
17
|17
126
23
11
25
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|13,920
1,143
6,762
2,787
237
1,075
515
55
|3,870
496
853
764
56
133
110
9
|157
4
23
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,967
2,746
338
465
902
268
236
166
|3,347
1,931
311
193
234
101
107
38
|99
69
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,191
2,510
437
517
983
|1,975
582
405
127
63
|193
37
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,168
873
2,756
765
284
|311
301
158
263
101
|52
17
8
12
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|21,517
1,360
1,941
903
254
860
|4,024
369
506
135
79
336
|287
34
32
27
4
21
|TOTAL
|144,723
|35,353
|1,957
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
