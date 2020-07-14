IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 316 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as Idaho healthcare leaders plead for a statewide mask mandate, saying it’s the best way to slow a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Brad Little has so far been unswayed: Spokeswoman Marissa Morrison says he has no plans for a mask mandate at this time.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 11,718.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has nearly doubled in the past two weeks.

There are a total of 10,946 confirmed cases and 772 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 23 new cases. There are 11 new cases in Bonneville, three in Jefferson, four in Madison, two in Fremont, two in Teton and one in Lemi County. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 3,360 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 10 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 3,989 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 103.

State officials say 3 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 14 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 22 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 64 people were 80+.

95.1% of deaths with known race were White. 1.9% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for zero deaths is pending.

92.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for zero deaths is pending.

The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 510, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 151.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 4306

103

26

11 235

2

0

0 25

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 538

756

278

37

301

74

252

1 13

105

37

6

38

13

29

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 187

36

60

33

6

11

4 60

3

20

10

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 153

96

20

19

30

4

7 16

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 740

71

10

29

9 7

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 103

13

30

5

0 13

0

6

2

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 2188

62

176

89

11

123 93

7

22

12

1

9 10

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 10,946 772 102

