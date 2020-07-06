IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 319 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 8,052.

There are a total of 7,436 confirmed cases and 616 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. You can read more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 18 new cases on Monday. You can view more HERE.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Cassia County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 2,907 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, “Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available.”

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 37.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes five persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 2,857 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 94.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 11 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 62 people were 80+.

94.7% of deaths with known race were White. 2.1% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for one death is pending.

92.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 18 new hospitalizations have been reported bring the total number to 387, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 130.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 2839

68

20

5 161

2

0

0 23

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 530

588

216

32

246

56

196

1 12

97

35

4

39

10

26

0 5

25

5

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 123

19

32

15

5

7

2 37

2

12

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 111

66

16

18

28

2

5 15

2

1

2

2

0

0 1

1

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 437

40

1

23

3 3

1

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 92

8

22

2

1 12

0

5

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 1316

34

117

42

11

109 83

5

21

11

1

9 6

0

2

0

0

1 TOTAL 7,436 616 93

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.