IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rotary Club will officially kick off the 2022 Great Snake River Duck Race on Wednesday.

Over the last 31 races, the club has riased a total of $6.5 million with matching grants for Heritage Park on the Greenbelt.

This year’s theme is “Top Gun Duck.” Festivities start the evening of Friday, August 12 with a classic car cruise, poker run, live music and dinner. All other events and activities take place on Saturday, August 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the west side of the River Walk.

Ducks will be available for adoption in the weeks leading up to the event. People can sponsor a duck for $5 a duck or $25 for a “six-quack.”

As in years past, all the proceeds will go to Heritage Park on the Greenbelt.

For more information on how to sponsor a duck, click HERE.

