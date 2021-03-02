IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 322 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 171,462.

There are a total of 139,056 confirmed cases and 32,406 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 249,063 people have received the vaccine, and 376,058 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin Oneida and Power are all in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Latah County.

The state is reporting there are 94,707 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,751 cases.

The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,111 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,234.

There are 10,370 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,591 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,867.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

250 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

539 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

954 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

90.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 39,710

1,248

642

229 7,089

362

153

80 435

12

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,959

7,006

1,955

371

2,440

913

1,896

53 209

2,008

549

115

422

356

383

17 16

122

21

11

25

25

29

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 12,049

1,066

6,249

2,432

227

1,002

493

53 3,236

450

771

641

54

118

94

9 146

4

22

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,689

2,558

330

458

862

253

223

164 3,144

1,721

293

177

228

96

103

36 96

63

11

8

14

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,775

2,417

414

486

945 1,899

559

406

127

58 183

31

10

67

32 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,065

868

2,604

746

279 297

296

151

254

100 51

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,937

1,333

1,891

878

251

847 3,784

364

487

126

79

326 276

33

32

25

3

21 TOTAL 139,056 32,406 1,867

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

