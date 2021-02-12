IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 323 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 166,876.
There are a total of 135,711 confirmed cases and 31,165 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 167,140 people have received the vaccine, and 213,820 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 49 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 88,672 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 41,596 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,852 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,201.
There are 9,945 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,192 cases among health care workers.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,791.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 73 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 239 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 520 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 912 people were 80+
94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.51% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.03% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
90.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|38,831
1,207
632
227
|6,745
353
150
71
|424
11
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,901
6,900
1,941
369
2,421
901
1,884
52
|192
1,979
524
112
406
349
374
17
|15
119
19
10
25
24
28
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|11,579
1,037
5,977
2,323
223
960
483
53
|3,081
432
733
608
53
113
88
9
|141
4
21
20
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,516
2,507
327
454
832
240
212
154
|2,992
1,648
287
176
227
94
102
36
|91
60
11
7
13
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,391
2,330
376
421
928
|1,836
537
401
121
58
|169
29
10
67
31
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,030
856
2,465
744
275
|294
296
136
242
99
|50
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,566
1,317
1,874
870
245
841
|3,687
360
481
125
72
326
|265
29
30
24
3
19
|TOTAL
|135,711
|31,165
|1,791
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post 323 new Idaho COVID-19 cases appeared first on Local News 8.