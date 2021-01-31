MGN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 328 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 162,683.

There are a total of 132,478 confirmed cases and 30,205 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 98,682 people have received the vaccine, and 120,391 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 34 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the high risk category. Bannock, Franklin and Power are in the moderate risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 26 new cases Saturday. There are 13 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 6 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 324 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton is in the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Fremont and Lemhi is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 81,591 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 40,600 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 6,674 and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,169.

There are 9,614 asymptomatic reported cases and 8,788 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,725.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

8 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

32 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

69 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

232 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

495 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

885 people were 80+

94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.53% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.17% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

90.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 37,939

1,173

574

220 6,544

338

141

68 409

10

4

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,768

6,828

1,904

367

2,385

892

1,870

49 178

1,922

517

109

379

346

359

16 14

119

18

10

22

23

26

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 11,321

986

5,765

2,242

220

938

472

53 2,995

403

712

575

52

109

80

9 136

4

21

20

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,400

2,465

326

442

807

230

208

149 2,949

1,574

277

165

223

92

100

34 84

58

11

6

12

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 13,940

2,185

347

415

908 1,760

506

382

119

56 168

27

10

6

30 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,995

849

2,373

741

274 294

294

128

234

94 45

17

6

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 20,151

1,288

1,846

849

237

835 3,592

356

468

123

73

322 256

27

27

24

3

19 TOTAL 132,478 30,205 1,725

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

