IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 329 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 34,310.
There are a total of 31,688 confirmed cases and 2,622 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet issued an update for Wednesday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Bingham County.
The state is reporting there are 17,304 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,828 cases.
The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,536, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 406.
There are 2,650 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,267 cases among health care workers.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 406.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 48 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 100 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 235 people were 80+
95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.23% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
88.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,890
248
80
50
|860
55
6
12
|138
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|590
1,633
580
61
539
210
537
3
|18
185
81
13
53
35
37
1
|6
35
6
0
5
1
6
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,031
139
291
381
42
126
73
21
|383
21
55
59
7
15
20
3
|12
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|790
660
49
168
63
42
19
28
|50
28
4
12
12
0
3
0
|4
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,282
227
45
123
204
|20
7
0
0
2
|31
0
1
2
17
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|325
50
255
25
10
|25
0
10
2
1
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,151
218
660
286
25
289
|424
26
90
30
1
22
|88
2
4
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|31,688
|2,622
|406
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.