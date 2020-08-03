IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 331 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Monday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 21,675.

There are a total of 20,372 confirmed cases and 1,303 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Monday.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

You can view the order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Ada County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 7,617 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 19 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,688 cases.

The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 886, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 256.

There are 1,376 reported cases and 1,271 cases among health care workers.

Three new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 200.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 3 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 24 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 45 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 120 people were 80+.

94.1% of deaths with known race were White. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.6% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

88.8% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.2% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 7594

195

44

32 475

6

3

7 64

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 555

1112

383

47

435

127

412

1 15

126

50

6

48

15

32

0 6

32

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 652

59

108

127

7

54

12

3 129

4

28

24

0

9

1

0 2

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 335

225

29

52

41

12

11 17

4

1

2

6

0

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1609

150

34

57

78 11

5

0

0

0 13

0

0

0

2 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 119

30

80

14

0 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 4780

144

310

220

17

178 179

15

29

18

1

13 37

0

2

1

0

2 TOTAL 20,372 1,303 200

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

